Tag Team Match Added To This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has added a big tag team match for this week’s episode of Collision. Tony Khan posted to Twitter on Friday to announce that Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli will face Shane Taylor and Lee Moriarty of Shane Taylor Promotions on Saturday’s show.

The updated lineup for Saturday’s episode is:

* Escape The Cage Elimination Match: FTR & Daniel Garcia vs. House Of Black

* Bryan Danielson vs. Yugi Nagata

* Jon Moxley & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Shayne Taylor & Lee Moriarty

* Mariah May vs. Lady Frost

* Serena Deeb vs. TBA