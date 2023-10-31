wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Added to This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Monday that Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho will team up to face Matt Menard and Angelo Parker on Wednesday’s show.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:
* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli
* Bullet Club Gold vs. MJF & Three Partners TBA
* Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker
THIS WEDNESDAY, 11/1@kfc_yumcenter#AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS
After his solicitation on #AEWRampage, @TheDonCallis has enlisted ex-JAS @TheDaddyMagic + @TheAngeloParker to face #GoldenJets @IAmJericho & @KennyOmegaManX Wednesday in Louisville!
🎟 https://t.co/x38hI6LVlE https://t.co/usVBUjCVk2 pic.twitter.com/7oizd0M4oz
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 30, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Paul Wight Recalls Falling Off Cabo Hall at WCW Halloween Havoc 1995
- Davey Boy Smith Jr. Details Recent Health Issues, Gives An Update On His Condition
- Eric Bischoff On Impact Rebranding To TNA, Whether There’s Any Value There
- Tiffany Stratton in Pink Pants, Charlotte Flair’s Ripped Abs, Rhea Ripley Top This Week’s WWE Instagram Photos