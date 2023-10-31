Tag Team Match Added to This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new tag team match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Monday that Kenny Omega and Chris Jericho will team up to face Matt Menard and Angelo Parker on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on TBS, is:

* AEW International Championship Match: Orange Cassidy vs. Claudio Castagnoli

* Bullet Club Gold vs. MJF & Three Partners TBA

* Chris Jericho & Kenny Omega vs. Matt Menard & Angelo Parker