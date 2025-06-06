wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Added to Next Week’s AEW Summer Blockbuster
Tony Khan has announced a tag team match for next week’s four-hour AEW Summer Blockbuster, which includes Dynamite and Collision. Tay Melo will team with Anna Jay against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. It will be Melo’s first match in over two years. The lineup includes:
* Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay
* Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Komander vs. Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & MJF
* Anthony Bowens vs. Kyle Fletcher
* Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart (Mercedes Mone on commentary)
* Thekla vs. Queen Aminata
* Mistico vs. TBD
* Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada contract signing
#AEWSummerBlockbuster
8pm ET/7pm CT
This Wed, 6/11@meganbayne/@thePenelopeFord
vs
TayJay
After @TayMelo returned to save @annajay___ from her nemeses Megan and Penelope,
Bayne + Ford will fight vs
Tay + Anna,
teaming as TayJay for the first time in over 2 years THIS WEDNESDAY! pic.twitter.com/HXXn10R6zA
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) June 5, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Shotzi Blackheart Confirms Alexa Bliss Took Her Spot In This Year’s Royal Rumble, Apologized To Her Later
- Rikishi Thinks JC Mateo Has Been Ready For WWE For A While
- Matt Hardy Reacts To Trick Williams Winning TNA Title, Loves Mike Santana
- Kevin Owens Uncertain About ‘Absolutely’ Returning to the Ring, Explains Why He Hasn’t Undergone Neck Surgery Yet