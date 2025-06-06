Tag Team Match Added to Next Week’s AEW Summer Blockbuster

Tony Khan has announced a tag team match for next week’s four-hour AEW Summer Blockbuster, which includes Dynamite and Collision. Tay Melo will team with Anna Jay against Megan Bayne and Penelope Ford. It will be Melo’s first match in over two years. The lineup includes:

* Swerve Strickland vs. Will Ospreay

* Mike Bailey, Kevin Knight & Komander vs. Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin & MJF

* Anthony Bowens vs. Kyle Fletcher

* Toni Storm vs. Julia Hart (Mercedes Mone on commentary)

* Thekla vs. Queen Aminata

* Mistico vs. TBD

* Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada contract signing