wrestling / News
WWE News: Tag Team Match Added To RAW, WWE 2K19 Will Not Be On The Switch, Buddy Murphy Celebrates Milestone
– A tag team match of Baron Corbin and Elias vs. Bobby Roode and Finn Balor has been added to tonight’s episode of RAW.
EXCLUSIVE: @BaronCorbinWWE plans to use his influence tonight on #RAW as he teams up with @IAmEliasWWE to take on @FinnBalor and @REALBobbyRoode! pic.twitter.com/FCpXOMlL1k
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2018
– 2K has announced that WWE 2K19 will not be available for the Nintendo Switch when it launches on October 9. It will be available for PC, PS4 and Xbox One.
They said in a statement: “WWE 2K19 will not be available on Nintendo Switch. 2K is focused on making the best possible experience for WWE 2K fans and will continue evaluating all opportunities to deliver the franchise across additional platforms.”
– Buddy Murphy revealed the following news on Twitter:
It’s belated, but July 8th marked 5 years since my first day here with @WWE – People thought I would fail & be back home in 6 months! Well… I just worked at #WWEMSG pic.twitter.com/oZIEBdlBfA
— WWE Buddy Murphy (@WWE_Murphy) July 9, 2018