Tag Team Match Added to AEW All Out
AEW has added a tag team match to this weekend’s AEW All Out following a match on this week’s Dynamite. The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express beat Private Party and SCU on tonight’s show and due to the stipulations of the match, the two winning teams will now face off at the PPV.
All Out takes place on Saturday and airs live on PPV. We’ll have an updated card after the show.
TONIGHT on Dynamite, it's 8-man tag team action as Jurassic Express & The @YoungBucks face Private Party & SCU where the winning team will face each other at All Out!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/bYXviIXwsg
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 2, 2020
Certainly a different demeanor from the @youngbucks…#AEWDynamite is available on https://t.co/h417vbFQL6 in select international markets from #FITE pic.twitter.com/tfrSNzRplC
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 3, 2020
Feels like there might still be some hard feelings 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qjs9s0ISuM
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 3, 2020
Tag a friend who should be watching #AEWDynamite right now pic.twitter.com/s8PPNBtU5F
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 3, 2020
