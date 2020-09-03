Tag Team Match Added to AEW All Out

AEW has added a tag team match to this weekend’s AEW All Out following a match on this week’s Dynamite. The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express beat Private Party and SCU on tonight’s show and due to the stipulations of the match, the two winning teams will now face off at the PPV.

All Out takes place on Saturday and airs live on PPV. We’ll have an updated card after the show.

TONIGHT on Dynamite, it's 8-man tag team action as Jurassic Express & The @YoungBucks face Private Party & SCU where the winning team will face each other at All Out! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. pic.twitter.com/bYXviIXwsg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 2, 2020

Feels like there might still be some hard feelings 👀 pic.twitter.com/Qjs9s0ISuM — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) September 3, 2020