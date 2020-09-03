wrestling / News

Tag Team Match Added to AEW All Out

September 2, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW All Out Ticket Sales

AEW has added a tag team match to this weekend’s AEW All Out following a match on this week’s Dynamite. The Young Bucks and Jurassic Express beat Private Party and SCU on tonight’s show and due to the stipulations of the match, the two winning teams will now face off at the PPV.

All Out takes place on Saturday and airs live on PPV. We’ll have an updated card after the show.

