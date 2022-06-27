wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Added To Impact Wrestling Against All Odds
June 27, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced that a Knockouts tag team match has been added to Against All Odds this Friday night. Mickie James and Mia Yim will team up to take on Chelsea Green and Deonna Purrazzo. Here’s the updated card:
* Impact World Championship: Josh Alexander (c) vs. Joe Doering
* Impact Knockouts Championship: Jordynne Grace (c) vs. Tasha Steelz
* Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun: Sami Callihan vs. Moose
* Honor No More vs. James Storm, The Good Brothers & TBD
* Mickie James & Mia Yim vs. Chelsea Green & Deonna Purrazzo
https://twitter.com/IMPACTWRESTLING/status/1541466395229028353
