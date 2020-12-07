wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Added to Impact Wrestling Final Resolution
December 7, 2020 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced that Havok and Neveah will team up to face The Sea Stars at Final Resolution on Saturday. Here’s the updated card:
* Impact World Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Chris Bey
* If Page Wins, The North Get A Tag Title Shot: Ethan Page vs. Karl Anderson
* Havok and Nevaeh vs. The Sea Stars (Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo)
BREAKING: @TeamSeaStars will face @FearHavok and @nevaehOi4k THIS SATURDAY at #FinalResolution on @IMPACTPlusApp! @DelmiExo @ashley__vox
Subscribe HERE: https://t.co/G70KvYMxLH pic.twitter.com/SHVANUcgGV
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 7, 2020
