Tag Team Match Added to Impact Wrestling Final Resolution

Impact Wrestling has announced that Havok and Neveah will team up to face The Sea Stars at Final Resolution on Saturday. Here’s the updated card:

* Impact World Championship: Rich Swann (c) vs. Chris Bey

* If Page Wins, The North Get A Tag Title Shot: Ethan Page vs. Karl Anderson

* Havok and Nevaeh vs. The Sea Stars (Ashley Vox and Delmi Exo)