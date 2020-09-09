Tag Team Match Added To Next Week’s NXT

WWE has added another tag team match to next week’s episode of NXT, which will see the promotion return to Wednesday nights. Killian Dain will team with Drake Maverick to take on The Undisputed Era’s Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Killian Dain & Drake Maverick vs. The Undisputed Era (Bobby Fish & Kyle O’Reilly)

* Io Shirai vs. Shotzi Blackheart

* NXT Tag Team Championship: Breezango (c) vs. Imperium

* NXT North American Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Timothy Thatcher