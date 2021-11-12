Tag Team Match Added To NJPW Battle in the Valley

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced a new tag team match for NJPW Battle in the Valley, as Bullet Club’s Chris Bey and Hikuleo team up against DKC & Kevin Knight. The event happens tomorrow in San Jose. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NEVER Openweight Championship: Jay White (c) vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Will Ospreay vs. Ren Narita

* Clark Connors & Karl Fredericks vs. Jeff Cobb & TJP

* Fred Rosser, David Finlay, Rocky Romero, Alex Zayne & Alex Coughlin vs. Team Filthy (Tom Lawlor, JR Kratos, Danny Limelight, Jorel nelson, & Royce Isaacs)

* Moose vs. Juice Robinson

* Josh Alexander vs. Yuya Uemura

* Violence Unlimited (Chris Dickinson & Brody King) vs. Stray Dog Army (Bateman & Misterioso)

* Kazuchika Okada vs. Buddy Matthews

* Hikuleo & Chris Bey vs. DKC & Kevin Knight

An extra bonus match has been added for fans in attendance at the San Jose Civic for Battle in the Valley this Saturday.

The LA Dojo’s DKC and Kevin Knight will face Chris Bey and Hikuleo of BULLET CLUB, with the match starting at 7:30PM.

Show up early to watch the match in person, and stay tuned as the bout will be coming to NJPW XTRA on YouTube at a later date!