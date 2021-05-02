Tag Team Match Added To This Week’s Episode of NXT

WWE has announced a tag team match for this week’s episode of NXT, with Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher vs. Grizzled Young Veterans. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Tommaso Ciampa & Timothy Thatcher vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Falls Count Anywhere: Leon Ruff vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott

* Street Fight For NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Ember Moon & Shotzi Blackheart (c) vs. Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell

* Finn Balor returns