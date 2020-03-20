Tag Team Match Added to Tonight’s Smackdown

WWE has added a tag team match to tonight’s episode of Smackdown from the WWE Performance Center. The company announced on Friday that The Miz and John Morrison will face off with Heavy Machinery in a non-title match.

The announcement reads:

The Miz & John Morrison emerged victorious at WWE Elimination Chamber inside the eponymous structure and are looking to keep their tag team renaissance going against Heavy Machinery in a non-title match.

Otis & Tucker have been focused on the dastardly deeds of Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, but they’ll now shift back into the blue brand tag team battle.

Will a Blue Collar Solid style be just the remedy for the Hollywood brashness of The Miz & Morrison?

Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C to see this colossal tag team clash.