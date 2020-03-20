wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Added to Tonight’s Smackdown
WWE has added a tag team match to tonight’s episode of Smackdown from the WWE Performance Center. The company announced on Friday that The Miz and John Morrison will face off with Heavy Machinery in a non-title match.
The announcement reads:
The Miz & John Morrison emerged victorious at WWE Elimination Chamber inside the eponymous structure and are looking to keep their tag team renaissance going against Heavy Machinery in a non-title match.
Otis & Tucker have been focused on the dastardly deeds of Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode, but they’ll now shift back into the blue brand tag team battle.
Will a Blue Collar Solid style be just the remedy for the Hollywood brashness of The Miz & Morrison?
Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C to see this colossal tag team clash.
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Hasn’t Reached A Deal To Sell PPVs To A Streaming Service
- Eric Bischoff Discusses How Steve Austin Being Dishonest Triggered Him and Led To His Decision to Fire Austin From WCW
- Jon Moxley Reportedly Helping Indy Talent Who Have Lost Bookings Due to COVID-19
- Edge Believes Holding WrestleMania 36 During Coronavirus is Important