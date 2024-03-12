Tag Team Match Added To Tonight’s WWE NXT

A new match has been revealed for tonight’s WWE NXT as WWE announced this afternoon that OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima) will take on LWO members Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro.

The bout is part of the number one contender’s tag team tournament with the tournament winner earning an NXT Tag Team Title bout against Wolf Dogs (Baron Corbin & Bron Breakker) at NXT Stand & Deliver.

Here is the latest card for the show:

* WWE NXT North American Championship: Oba Femi vs. Brooks Jensen

* Shawn Spears vs. Ridge Holland

* Gig Dolin vs. Arianna Grace

* Trick Williams to appear

* NXT Tag Team Title Number One Contender’s Tournament: OTM (Lucien Price & Bronco Nima) vs. LWO (Joaquin Wilde & Cruz Del Toro)