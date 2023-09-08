Tag Team Match Added To Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a tag team match for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown, as the Judgment Day return to the brand. Finn Balor and Damian Priest will face Butch and Ridge Holland. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AJ Styles vs. Jimmy Uso

* Shotzi & Charlotte Flair vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley & IYO SKY)

* Finn Balor & Damian Priest vs. Butch & Ridge Holland