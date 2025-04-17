wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Added to Tonight’s Episode of AEW Collision
April 17, 2025
All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, which includes new signee Josh Alexander. Alexander will team with Konosuke Takeshita against Tomohiro Ishii and Rocky Romero. Here’s the updated lineup:
* ROH World Television Championship: Komander (c) vs. Nick Wayne
* AEW TNT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. TBD
* Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart & Kris Statlander (Toni Storm on commentary)
* Josh Alexander & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Rocky Romero
