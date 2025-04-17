Tag Team Match Added to Tonight’s Episode of AEW Collision

All Elite Wrestling has announced a new match for tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, which includes new signee Josh Alexander. Alexander will team with Konosuke Takeshita against Tomohiro Ishii and Rocky Romero. Here’s the updated lineup:

* ROH World Television Championship: Komander (c) vs. Nick Wayne

* AEW TNT Championship: Adam Cole (c) vs. TBD

* Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Julia Hart & Kris Statlander (Toni Storm on commentary)

* Josh Alexander & Konosuke Takeshita vs. Tomohiro Ishii & Rocky Romero

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1912904248439812409