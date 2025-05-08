Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a big tag team match for next week’s Beach Break episode of Dynamite. It was announced on tonight’s show that Hangman Page and Will Ospreay will take on Josh Alexander and Konosuke Takeshita of the Don Callis Family on next week’s show.

The lineup for the show, which airs next Wednesday on TBS, is:

* AEW World Championship Steel Cage Match: Jon Moxley vs. Samoa Joe

* Will Ospreay & Hangman Page vs. Konosuke Takeshita & Josh Alexander