Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a women’s tag team match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that Toni Storm and Alex Windsor will team up to take on Athena and Billie Starkz on this week’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:

* AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley

Everyone is banned from ringside

* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinal Match: The Outrunners vs. The Young Bucks

* Toni Storm & Alex Windsor vs. Athena & Billie Starkz

* MJF will appear