Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has announced a women’s tag team match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Wednesday that Toni Storm and Alex Windsor will team up to take on Athena and Billie Starkz on this week’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs Wednesday night on TBS, is:
* AEW World Championship Match: Hangman Page vs. Jon Moxley
Everyone is banned from ringside
* AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament Quarterfinal Match: The Outrunners vs. The Young Bucks
* Toni Storm & Alex Windsor vs. Athena & Billie Starkz
* MJF will appear
Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite
8pm ET/7pm CT
TOMORROW
AEW Women’s World Champion Timeless Toni Storm/@HailWindsor
vs
ROH Women’s World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG/@BillieStarkz
The brawl after a classic #AEWCollision main event set the stage for a huge 2-on-2 fight TOMORROW NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/w9fwo7Ftxn
— Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 30, 2025
