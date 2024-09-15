wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Added to Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite
September 14, 2024 | Posted by
All Elite Wrestling has announced a tag team match for this Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite, which airs on TBS. AEW Women’s World Champion Mariah May will team with Serena Deeb against Yuka Sakazaki and Queen Aminata. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Orange Cassidy vs. Chris Jericho
* The Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita
* Yuka Sakazaki & Queen Aminata vs. Mariah May & Serena Deeb
