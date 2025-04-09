wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
April 8, 2025 | Posted by
A tag team bout is set for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that HOOK and Samoa Joe will battle Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders on Wednesday’s show.
The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live on TBS and Max, is:
* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander
Toni Storm on commentary
* HOOK & Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Addresses Controversial Charlotte Flair & Tiffany Stratton Segment, Why He’s Not Appearing at WrestleMania 41
- Eric Bischoff Thinks John Cena Should’ve Changed His Look for Heel Turn
- Matt Hardy Weighs In on Bret Hart’s Comments About AEW Wrestlers
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On WrestleMania’s Lack Of Buzz, WWE’s Changes Post-Vince McMahon