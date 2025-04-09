Tag Team Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

A tag team bout is set for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. Tony Khan announced on Tuesday that HOOK and Samoa Joe will battle Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta of the Death Riders on Wednesday’s show.

The updated lineup for the episode, which airs live on TBS and Max, is:

* Women’s Owen Hart Foundation Tournament Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Kris Statlander

Toni Storm on commentary

* HOOK & Samoa Joe vs. Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta