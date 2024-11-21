wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
November 20, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has announced a tag team match for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced on Dynamite that Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May will be in action on this week’s show, with their opponents not revealed.
The match is the first announced for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT.
Before the Champagne Championship Celebration at #AEWFullGear, Mina Shirakawa & the #AEW Women's World Champion Mariah May will be in tag team action on #AEWRampage!
Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!@MariahMayx | @MinaShirakawa pic.twitter.com/GcQaNJp17T
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 21, 2024