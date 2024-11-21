wrestling / News

Tag Team Match Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

November 20, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW has announced a tag team match for this week’s episode of Rampage. The company announced on Dynamite that Mina Shirakawa & Mariah May will be in action on this week’s show, with their opponents not revealed.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs Friday night on TNT.

