Tag Team Match Announced For All Star Junior Festival 2023

NJPW has announced a tag team match for the upcoming All Star Junior Festival 2023, with Matt Sydal & YOH vs. BUSHI & Shun Skywalker.

Unique is certainly a word to describe the All star Junior Festival, as matches and teams that few would think a reality appear before our eyes. That describes the latest addition to the lineup. BUSHI and Shun Skywalker will make some strange masked bedfellows as they face YOH and Matt Sydal on August 19 in the 2300 Arena. Can Skywalker, not known for playing nicely with others, co-exist with BUSHI in the face of highly credentialled opposition?

Here’s the updated lineup:

* Ladder Match: Rocky Romero & Hiromu Takahashi vs. DOUKI & Low Rider vs. Blake Christian & Master Wato

* All Star Junior USA Tournament: Kevin Knight vs. Clark Connors

* All Star Junior USA Tournament: Francesco Akira vs. Mike Bailey

* YOH & Matt Sydal vs. BUSHI & Shun Skywalker