Tag Team Match Announced for Monday’s WWE RAW

WWE has announced a tag team match for WWE RAW tomorrow night, as Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn battle the Judgment Day. Owens and Zayns’ tag team titles are not on the line. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

* Imperium Barred from Ringside: GUNTHER vs. Matt Riddle

* Viking Rules Match: Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders

* Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest

* Brock Lesnar returns

As The Judgment Day recently got back on the same page, they have continued to provoke the rest of the locker room, running into Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn on more than one occasion.

On Raw, the two sides will meet again with The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio and Señor Money in the Bank Damian Priest battling Owens and Zayn.

Just last week The Judgment Day dispatched of Owens, Zayn and Cody Rhodes in Six-Man Tag Team Action. The Judgment Day consiting of Priest and Finn Bálor also hold a tag team victory over the champions.

Can The Judgment Day defeat the champions once again in this non-title matchup? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!