Tag Team Match Announced For Next Week’s AEW Dynamite

– AEW has set a tag team match for their next episode of AEW Dynamite. The company announced on Twitter on Friday that Sammy Guevara will team with Chris Jericho against Dustin Rhodes and Hangman Page.

The match joins the following as announced matches for the show:

* Jon Moxley vs. Shawn Spears

* AEW Tag Team Championships Tournament Match: The Young Bucks vs. Private Party