Tag Team Match Announced For Thursday’s Impact Wrestling

July 24, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling has announced a tag team match for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV, as the Time Splitters take on Moose and Brian Myers. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Loser Leaves Impact: Zicky Dice vs. Johnny Swinger
* Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) vs. Moose & Brian Myers
* Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw
* Nick Aldis vs. Eric Young
* Trinity & Dani Luna vs. The Coven

