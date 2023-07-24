Tag Team Match Announced For Thursday’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a tag team match for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV, as the Time Splitters take on Moose and Brian Myers. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Loser Leaves Impact: Zicky Dice vs. Johnny Swinger

* Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) vs. Moose & Brian Myers

* Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw

* Nick Aldis vs. Eric Young

* Trinity & Dani Luna vs. The Coven