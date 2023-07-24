wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Announced For Thursday’s Impact Wrestling
July 24, 2023 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a tag team match for Thursday’s episode on AXS TV, as the Time Splitters take on Moose and Brian Myers. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Loser Leaves Impact: Zicky Dice vs. Johnny Swinger
* Time Splitters (Alex Shelley & KUSHIDA) vs. Moose & Brian Myers
* Masha Slamovich vs. Gisele Shaw
* Nick Aldis vs. Eric Young
* Trinity & Dani Luna vs. The Coven
THURSDAY at 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV! @TheMooseNation/@Myers_Wrestling vs The Time Splitters! #KUSHIDA @fakekinkade pic.twitter.com/33sZLbuc4U
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 24, 2023
