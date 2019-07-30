wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s SmackDown
July 30, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has announced a new tag team match for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Tuesday afternoon that Alexa Bliss will team with her friend Nikki Cross against Bayley and her SummerSlam opponent, Ember Moon. The announcement reads:
Last week on SmackDown LIVE, Ember Moon overcame Charlotte Flair due to a distraction from SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Then, in the wake of the heated contest, The Shenom dropped The Queen and the titleholder with a pair of picture-perfect Eclipses.
Tonight, prior to their upcoming matchup at SummerSlam, can Bayley and Moon co-exist when they join forces in a tag team showdown against Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross?
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Recalls Meeting The Steiners For the First Time, Walking In on Them Tormenting a Referee
- Jim Ross Recalls WCW Buying Ad Time on WWE Programming, Going Head to Head With a WWE PPV
- Jim Ross on Rumors of WCW Losing Money Every Day in 1989, If He Was Concerned About the Company Going Out of Business
- Bruce Prichard On Getting Mobbed By Fans While Trying To Film An Interview With Hulk Hogan In The 80s