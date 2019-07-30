Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s SmackDown

– WWE has announced a new tag team match for tonight’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Tuesday afternoon that Alexa Bliss will team with her friend Nikki Cross against Bayley and her SummerSlam opponent, Ember Moon. The announcement reads:

Last week on SmackDown LIVE, Ember Moon overcame Charlotte Flair due to a distraction from SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley. Then, in the wake of the heated contest, The Shenom dropped The Queen and the titleholder with a pair of picture-perfect Eclipses.

Tonight, prior to their upcoming matchup at SummerSlam, can Bayley and Moon co-exist when they join forces in a tag team showdown against Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross?