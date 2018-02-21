Tag Team Match Announced For ROH Manhattan Mayhem

– Ring of Honor has announced a tag team match for ROH Manhattan Mayhem. The company has announced that Dalton Castle and Volador Jr. will team up to face Jay Lethal and Ultimo Guerrero.

The show takes place on March 3rd in New York City. Also set for the card is:

* Ultimate Mayhem Match: So Cal Uncensored (Christopher Daniels, Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) and Shane Taylor vs. Bullet Club (The Young Bucks, Adam Page and Marty Scurll)

* Punishment Martinez vs. Soberano Jr.

* Fans Pick the Stipulation: Cody Rhodes vs. Flip Gordon

* Caprice Coleman’s Pulpit – Fans picking the guest

You can find out more here.