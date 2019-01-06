wrestling / News
WWE News: Tag Team Match Announced For Smackdown, Behind the Scenes of John Cena’s SD Return
January 6, 2019
– WWE has announced a tag team match for Smackdown with potential title shot implications on the line. The Bar will face off with the Usos at the show, and if the Usos win then they will receive a future title match.
Smackdown airs Tuesday on USA Network.
– WWE posted the following video going behind the scenes of John Cena’s return on last week’s episode of Smackdown: