Tag Team Match Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT

A big women’s tag team match has been set for tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. WWE announced on Tuesday that IYO SKY will team with Jordynne Grace to battle Giulia and Roxanne Perez on tonight’s show.

SKY was announced on Monday night as appearing on this week’s show after running off Giulia and Perez when they assaulted Rhea Ripley after the latter’s match with Perez on Raw.

The updated card for tonight’s show, which airs live on The CW and Netflix internationally, is:

* WWE NXT North American Championship Match: Ricky Saints vs. Lexis King

* WWE NXT Tag Team Championships Match:Hank & Tank vs. Josh Briggs & Yoshiki Inamura

* IYO SKY & Jordynne Grace vs. Giulia & Roxanne Perez

* Tony D’Angelo and Stacks meet face-to-face

* Joe Hendry has open invitation to appear