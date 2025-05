WWE has announced a big tag team match, qualifiers for Money in the Bank and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The following is set for next week’s show, which airs Monday night on Netflix:

* Money In The Bank Qualifying Matches: Competitors TBA

* AJ Styles & Penta vs. Finn Balor & JD McDonagh

* Sheamus vs. Grayson Waller

* Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker