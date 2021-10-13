wrestling / News

Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

October 12, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT 10-19-21

WWE has a tag team match among the announced bouts for next Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The company announced on tonight’s show that the following matches are set:

* Tommaso Ciampa & Bron Breaker vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans
* Andre Chase vs. Odyssey Jones
* Tony D’Angelo vs. TBA

NXT takes place next Tuesday and airs on USA Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE NXT, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading