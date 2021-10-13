wrestling / News
Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT
October 12, 2021 | Posted by
WWE has a tag team match among the announced bouts for next Tuesday’s episode of NXT. The company announced on tonight’s show that the following matches are set:
* Tommaso Ciampa & Bron Breaker vs. The Grizzled Young Veterans
* Andre Chase vs. Odyssey Jones
* Tony D’Angelo vs. TBA
NXT takes place next Tuesday and airs on USA Network.
.@NXTCiampa & @bronbreakkerwwe vs. @JamesDrake_GYT & @ZackGibson01 + @oshow94 vs. @AndreChaseWWE NEXT TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c @USA_Network pic.twitter.com/2TLiopGwK6
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) October 13, 2021
