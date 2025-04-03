wrestling / News

Tag Team Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

April 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision 4-5-25 Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced a women’s tag team match and more for this week’s AEW Collision. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT and is the final show before AEW Dynasty on Sunday:

* Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Athena & Julia Hart
* Cash Wheeler vs. PAC
* Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii
* Dante Martin & Darius Martin vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti
* Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico
Ricochet on commentary for the match

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Collision, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading