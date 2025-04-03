wrestling / News
Tag Team Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision
April 2, 2025 | Posted by
AEW has announced a women’s tag team match and more for this week’s AEW Collision. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT and is the final show before AEW Dynasty on Sunday:
* Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Athena & Julia Hart
* Cash Wheeler vs. PAC
* Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii
* Dante Martin & Darius Martin vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti
* Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico
Ricochet on commentary for the match
More Trending Stories
- Bret Hart Reflects On Vince McMahon’s Reign Atop WWE, Responds To Hulk Hogan’s Criticism Of Him
- Luchador Charged With Attempted Femicide Against Stephanie Vaquer Now Out Of Prison
- Pat McAfee Facing Possible Lawsuit Over Comments On Show Amplifying Social Media Rumor
- Bully Ray Weighs In On CM Punk’s Emotional Reaction To Getting WrestleMania Main Event