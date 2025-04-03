Tag Team Match & More Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a women’s tag team match and more for this week’s AEW Collision. You can see the lineup below for the show, which airs Saturday night on TNT and is the final show before AEW Dynasty on Sunday:

* Mercedes Mone & Harley Cameron vs. Athena & Julia Hart

* Cash Wheeler vs. PAC

* Konosuke Takeshita & Kyle Fletcher vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Tomohiro Ishii

* Dante Martin & Darius Martin vs. Lio Rush & Action Andretti

* Mike Bailey vs. Dralistico

Ricochet on commentary for the match