Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

The lineup is set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, including a tag team main event and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place next Thursday and airs on AXS TV:

* Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Josh Alexander

* Hikuleo, Chris Bey, and El Phantasmo vs. Chris Sabin and FinJuice

* X Division Championship Tournament Match: Black Taurus vs. Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams

* Heath will address the Impact Zone