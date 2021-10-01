wrestling / News
Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
The lineup is set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, including a tag team main event and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place next Thursday and airs on AXS TV:
* Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Josh Alexander
* Hikuleo, Chris Bey, and El Phantasmo vs. Chris Sabin and FinJuice
* X Division Championship Tournament Match: Black Taurus vs. Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams
* Heath will address the Impact Zone
.@ScottDAmore has made @Christian4Peeps and @Walking_Weapon vs. @The_Ace_Austin and @FultonWorld for next week's IMPACT! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/TilbSXWkpm
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 1, 2021
FinJuice have @SuperChrisSabin as an ally in their battle against The Bullet Club. #IMPACTonAXSTV @THEdavidfinlay pic.twitter.com/FXARTrMUH6
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 1, 2021
