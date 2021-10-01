wrestling / News

Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

September 30, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
The lineup is set for next week’s episode of Impact Wrestling, including a tag team main event and more. You can see the lineup below for the show, which takes place next Thursday and airs on AXS TV:

* Ace Austin and Madman Fulton vs. Impact World Champion Christian Cage and Josh Alexander
* Hikuleo, Chris Bey, and El Phantasmo vs. Chris Sabin and FinJuice
* X Division Championship Tournament Match: Black Taurus vs. Steve Maclin vs. Petey Williams
* Heath will address the Impact Zone

