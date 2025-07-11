wrestling / News
Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
July 10, 2025 | Posted by
TNA has announced a big tag team match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. You can see the card below for the show, which airs next Thursday on AXS TV and TNA+:
* Joe Hendry & Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian & Trick Williams
* Tessa Blanchard vs. Dani Luna
* Moose vs. Sami Callihan
* Jason Hotch, John Skyler & Mustafa Ali vs. Brian Myers, Eddie Edwards & JDC
