Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact

TNA has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+:

* Road to Slammiversary Qualifying Match: Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian

* Road to Slammiversary Qualifying Match: Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something

* Matt Hardy & Rebecca Hardy vs. Alisha Edwards & Eddie Edwards

* Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat