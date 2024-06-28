wrestling / News
Tag Team Match & More Set For Next Week’s TNA Impact
June 27, 2024
TNA has announced a tag team match and more for next week’s episode of Impact. The company announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV and TNA+:
* Road to Slammiversary Qualifying Match: Mike Santana vs. Frankie Kazarian
* Road to Slammiversary Qualifying Match: Joe Hendry vs. Jake Something
* Matt Hardy & Rebecca Hardy vs. Alisha Edwards & Eddie Edwards
* Dani Luna vs. Jody Threat
