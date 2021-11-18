wrestling / News

Tag Team Match & More Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage

November 17, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Rampage 11-19-21

AEW has announced a big tag team match and more for this week’s AEW Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on Friday on TNT:

* Adam Cole & Bobby Fish vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus
* TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinals: Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet
* Darby Allin vs. Billy Gunn

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading