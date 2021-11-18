wrestling / News
Tag Team Match & More Announced For This Week’s AEW Rampage
November 17, 2021 | Posted by
AEW has announced a big tag team match and more for this week’s AEW Rampage. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which airs on Friday on TNT:
* Adam Cole & Bobby Fish vs. Jungle Boy & Luchasaurus
* TBS Championship Tournament Quarterfinals: Jade Cargill vs. Red Velvet
* Darby Allin vs. Billy Gunn
#AEWRampage this Friday at 10/9c on TNT!#AEWDynamite LIVE NATIONWIDE next Wednesday in Chicago
⬇️ pic.twitter.com/rW7DGiW459
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 18, 2021
More Trending Stories
- AEW Full Gear 2021 Projected as AEW’s Second-Biggest Grossing PPV Event Ever
- Bret Hart Recalls Asking Vince McMahon Why He Didn’t Sign Steve Austin After WCW Fired Him
- Jeff Jarrett Praises Tony Khan’s Decision To Take Over Creative In AEW
- Ric Flair On The Possibility Of Wrestling Again, Says He’s In Better Shape Than 20 Years Ago