During tonight’s episode of AEW Collision, a tag team match was announced for next week’s episode of Rampage. The Blackpool Combat Club’s Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta will take on the Gates of Agony. The Gates of Agony attacked Bryan Danielson on Collision to soften him up for a match with Swerve Strickland on Dynamite. Claudio and Wheeler made the save.