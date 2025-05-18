wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision
The first match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced on Saturday’s show that the Grizzled Young Veterans will face Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong of The Paragon on next week’s episode.
The match is the only announced for the episode, which will air special Thursday night instead of the usual Saturday.
