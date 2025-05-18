wrestling / News

Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s AEW Collision

May 18, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Collision Logo Spoilers Image Credit: AEW

The first match has been announced for next week’s episode of AEW Collision. AEW announced on Saturday’s show that the Grizzled Young Veterans will face Kyle O’Reilly & Roderick Strong of The Paragon on next week’s episode.

The match is the only announced for the episode, which will air special Thursday night instead of the usual Saturday.

AEW Collision, Jeremy Thomas

