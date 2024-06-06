Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s AEW Collision

AEW has announced a big tag team match for this week’s episode of Collision. Tony Khan announced on Thursday that FTR will face Wheeler Yuta and Claudio Castagnoli of the Blackpool Combat Club on Saturday’s show.

Khan wrote:

#AEWCollision

THIS SATURDAY, 6/8!

Council Bluffs, IA

TNT, 8pm ET/7pm CT @WheelerYuta/@ClaudioCSRO Vs @DaxFTR/@CashWheelerFTR After last night’s return, Doctors have today cleared Yuta to continue.

Now THIS SATURDAY for the first time ever:

Claudio/Yuta collide vs FTR on TNT!”

Collision airs Saturday night on TNT.