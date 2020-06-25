Tag Team Match Set For AEW Fyter Fest

A new tag team match has been announced for AEW Fyter Fest. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that MJF and Wardlow will face Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus at the show, which will run over two weeks as the July 1st and July 8th episodes of Dynamite.

The match was set after a brawl broke out between the two sides after Wardlow beat Luchasaurus in a Lumberjack Match after a low blow and an F-10.

We’ll have an updated card for the event after tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.