wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Set For AEW Fyter Fest
June 24, 2020 | Posted by
A new tag team match has been announced for AEW Fyter Fest. It was announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that MJF and Wardlow will face Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus at the show, which will run over two weeks as the July 1st and July 8th episodes of Dynamite.
The match was set after a brawl broke out between the two sides after Wardlow beat Luchasaurus in a Lumberjack Match after a low blow and an F-10.
We’ll have an updated card for the event after tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite.
More Trending Stories
- Viktor Says There Was A Lot of Doubt in Ascension When They Won the NXT Tag Titles, Says They Weren’t Sure If Their Jobs Were Secure
- Kane Reveals Which Wrestler Made Him Realize He’s A Libertarian, What He Likes & Dislikes About Donald Trump
- Chris Jericho Reveals He Was Only Paid $750 for WWE Title Match With Dean Ambrose in 2016
- Eric Bischoff Discusses Report That Dusty Rhodes Was Considered For Famous 1996 Great American Bash Powerbomb Spot