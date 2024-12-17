Tag Team Match Set For AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new segment and match for this week’s Dynamite.

Nick Wayne and Christian Cage will take on HOOK and Katsuyori Shibta in a tag team match. Also, FTR will speak about their attack from the Death Riders (PAC, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Jon Moxley, & Marina Shafir) on Saturday’s AEW Collision. Here is the updated card:

*AEW Continental Classic Gold League Match: Will Ospreay vs. Darby Allin

*AEW Continental Classic Blue League Match: Shelton Benjamin vs. The Beast Mortos

*TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Anna Jay

*MJF to speak

*The Death Riders (Jon Moxley, Wheeler Yuta & PAC) vs. Orange Cassidy, Hangman Page, and Jay White

*FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) to speak

*Nick Wayne and Christian Cage vs. HOOK and Katsuyori Shibata