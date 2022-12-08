wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Set For January 11th Episode of AEW Dynamite
December 7, 2022 | Posted by
Saraya’s next match is officially set for AEW Dynamite next month. On tonight’s episode of Dynamite, it was revealed that Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter will face Saraya and a partner of the latter’s choosing on the January 11th episode of the show. Baker gave Saraya two tickets to the show and said she could be at ringside or face them in the ring, and Saraya said she’d be happy to face them.
The match is the first one officially set for the episode, which takes place in Los Angeles.
"Good luck. You'll never beat me and @jmehytr." @RealBrittBaker @Saraya#AEWDynamite is LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/C42eCeHgqw
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 8, 2022
