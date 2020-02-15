wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live
February 15, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has announced a tag team match for next week’s episode of 205 Live. WWE announced that Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will take on The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari in a No Disqualification match. The match was set after Lorcan and Burch attacked Kendrick and Daivari following the latter team’s loss to Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis.
205 Live airs next Friday on the WWE Network after Smackdown.
BREAKING NEWS: @_StarDESTROYER & @strongstylebrit will collide with @mrbriankendrick & @AriyaDaivariWWE in a #NoDisqualification Tag Team Match! #205Live pic.twitter.com/68WVH9AkeM
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) February 15, 2020
