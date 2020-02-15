wrestling / News

Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live

February 15, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE 205 Live logo

WWE has announced a tag team match for next week’s episode of 205 Live. WWE announced that Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will take on The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari in a No Disqualification match. The match was set after Lorcan and Burch attacked Kendrick and Daivari following the latter team’s loss to Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis.

205 Live airs next Friday on the WWE Network after Smackdown.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE 205 Live, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading