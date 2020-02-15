Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s 205 Live

WWE has announced a tag team match for next week’s episode of 205 Live. WWE announced that Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch will take on The Brian Kendrick and Ariya Daivari in a No Disqualification match. The match was set after Lorcan and Burch attacked Kendrick and Daivari following the latter team’s loss to Tony Nese and Mike Kanellis.

205 Live airs next Friday on the WWE Network after Smackdown.