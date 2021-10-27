Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s WWE NXT

After going through a haunted house to get the NXT North American Title back, Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams will be in action on next week’s NXT. On tonight’s Halloween Havoc episode of NXT, Hayes and Williams traveled to Dexter Lumis’ house to retrieve the championship that they left last week’s show without. The two went through a fright-filled house and ultimately retrieved the title, but were also attacked by Lumis and Johnny Gargano.

It was then announced that Gargano and Lumis will face Hayes and Williams in the ring on next week’s show. You can see some highlights from the haunted house segments below: