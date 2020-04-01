wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite
AEW has new a tag team match set for Dynamite, which will preview the upcoming TNT Championship tournament. The company announced that Darby Allin & Cody will take on Shawn Spears & Sammy Guevara on tomorrow’s episode. That match comes after it was announced that Allin will face Guevara and Cody will take on Spears in the quarterfinals of the TNT Championship tournament.
Dynamite airs tomorrow night from an undisclosed location live on TNT.
Tomorrow night on Dynamite. The four men who are in the first half of the TNT Championship Tournament Bracket will be in tag-team action!@DarbyAllin & @CodyRhodes vs. @SammyGuevara & @Perfec10n.
Watch #AEWDynamite every Wednesday night on @TNTDrama 8e/7c. #AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT pic.twitter.com/GvHj6MLLNX
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) April 1, 2020
