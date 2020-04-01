Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has new a tag team match set for Dynamite, which will preview the upcoming TNT Championship tournament. The company announced that Darby Allin & Cody will take on Shawn Spears & Sammy Guevara on tomorrow’s episode. That match comes after it was announced that Allin will face Guevara and Cody will take on Spears in the quarterfinals of the TNT Championship tournament.

Dynamite airs tomorrow night from an undisclosed location live on TNT.