Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s Dynamite

November 3, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW DYnamite

– AEW has announced a big tag team match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Sunday that Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will team up against Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.

The match joins the previously-announced ‘career announcement’ from Cody on the show, which airs Wednesday at 8 PM ET/PT on TNT.

