Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s Dynamite
– AEW has announced a big tag team match for this week’s episode of Dynamite. The company announced on Sunday that Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara will team up against Kenny Omega and Hangman Page.
The match joins the previously-announced ‘career announcement’ from Cody on the show, which airs Wednesday at 8 PM ET/PT on TNT.
Just days away from #AEWFullGear AEW World Champ Chris Jericho teams with Sammy Guevara to face Kenny Omega and Hangman Page this week on #AEWDynamite at 8/7c @tntdrama pic.twitter.com/uXlqH06yMQ
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 4, 2019
