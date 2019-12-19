wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s SmackDown
December 19, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE has set a tag team match for this week’s episode of Smackdown. The company announced on Thursday that the New Day will face Shinsuke Nakamura and Cesaro in a non-title match on Friday’s episode, as you can see below:
The New Day welcome challenge from Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro
Following a successful title defense at WWE TLC, The New Day will face Shinsuke Nakamura & Cesaro in a non-title match.
In the first edition of this matchup, the Intercontinental Champion & The Swiss Cyborg answered the champions’ post-Thanksgiving open challenge, but a well-timed Trouble in Paradise carried Kofi Kingston & Big E to the victory. Can Sami Zayn’s stable put The New Day on notice, or will the champions continue their dominance?
