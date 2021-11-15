Tag Team Match Set For WWE Survivor Series

The Raw and Smackdown Tag Team Champions will battle for brand supremacy at WWE Survivor Series. WWE has announced that RK-Bro will battle The Usos at Sunday’s PPV.

The official preview reads:

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

One of the most dominant tag teams in WWE history, SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos will square off with Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro at Survivor Series.

In the midst of their first championship reign, Randy Orton and Riddle have fended off the likes of The Hurt Business and AJ Styles & Omos since claiming gold at SummerSlam, but the duo will run into one of its biggest tests in the seven-time Tag Team Champions The Usos.

Jimmy and Jey Uso are used to maintaining the tag team standard in WWE, holding the sixth-longest Tag Team Championship reign in WWE history at 202 days. The twins are one of the few pairs in WWE history to claim tag team gold seven or more times and have been asserting their authority on the blue brand since defeating Rey & Dominik Mysterio at WWE Money in the Bank.

Can RK-Bro prove they are the superior tag team, or will they be locked inside The Uso Penitentiary?

Find out at Survivor Series on Sunday, Nov. 21, streaming live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT exclusively on Peacock in the U.S. and on WWE Network everywhere else.