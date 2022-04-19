wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling
April 18, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling has announced a tag team match for this week’s show. The company announced on Monday that DECAY will battle Violent By Design in a non-title match ahead of the latter team’s eight team elimination match at Impact Rebellion.
You can see the announcement below:
This Thursday 8/7c on #IMPACTonAXSTV @IMPACTWRESTLING World Tag Team Champions Violent By Design battle DECAY in Tag Team action! @bigjoedoering @TheEricYoung @CodyDeaner @steveofcrazzy @Taurusoriginal #IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/Ms3A2DyjtT
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 18, 2022
