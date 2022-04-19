wrestling / News

Tag Team Match Set For This Week’s Impact Wrestling

April 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling 4-21-22 Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced a tag team match for this week’s show. The company announced on Monday that DECAY will battle Violent By Design in a non-title match ahead of the latter team’s eight team elimination match at Impact Rebellion.

You can see the announcement below:

