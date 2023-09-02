wrestling / News

Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

September 1, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Smackdown 9-8-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a tag team match for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The company announced on Friday’s show that Charlotte Flair and Shotzi will team up against Damage CTRL on next week’s episode.

The match is the first announced for the show, which airs next Friday in Boston, Massachusetts and airs live on FOX.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Smackdown, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading