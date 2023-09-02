wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
September 1, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced a tag team match for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. The company announced on Friday’s show that Charlotte Flair and Shotzi will team up against Damage CTRL on next week’s episode.
The match is the first announced for the show, which airs next Friday in Boston, Massachusetts and airs live on FOX.
NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown
Get ready for @MsCharlotteWWE & @ShotziWWE vs. WWE Women's Champion @Iyo_SkyWWE & @itsBayleyWWE! pic.twitter.com/q4tpTNebZJ
— WWE (@WWE) September 2, 2023
