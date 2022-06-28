wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
June 27, 2022 | Posted by
The Judgment Day have their sights set on the Mysterios, and will do battle with them on next week’s WWE Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that Rey and Dominik Mysterio will take on Damian Priest and Finn Balor on next Monday’s episode.
The match was set up on tonight’s show when Balor and Priest insinuated that Rey is not a good father, leading to Mysterio making the challenge.
The match is the first announced for next week’s show.
The #JudgmentDay has a message for The Mysterios! #WWERaw@reymysterio @DomMysterio35 @FinnBalor @ArcherOfInfamy pic.twitter.com/VY7vtKe3wh
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022
NEXT MONDAY on #WWERaw@reymysterio & @DomMysterio35 vs. @FinnBalor & @ArcherofInfamy pic.twitter.com/5wgeZvIrxj
— WWE (@WWE) June 28, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Why Match Was Changed On Last Week’s WWE Smackdown
- Adam Cole Reportedly Suffered Concussion at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
- Jeff Jarrett On Defeating Monty Brown At TNA Final Resolution 2005, Why He Thinks It Was Right Creative Decision
- Becky Lynch, Eddie Kingston, Naomi & More React to Claudio Castagnoli’s AEW Debut