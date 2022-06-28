Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

The Judgment Day have their sights set on the Mysterios, and will do battle with them on next week’s WWE Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that Rey and Dominik Mysterio will take on Damian Priest and Finn Balor on next Monday’s episode.

The match was set up on tonight’s show when Balor and Priest insinuated that Rey is not a good father, leading to Mysterio making the challenge.

The match is the first announced for next week’s show.