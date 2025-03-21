wrestling / News

Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s ROH On HonorClub

March 20, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
ROH on HonorClub 3-27-25 Athena Diamante Image Credit: ROH

Athena and Diamante will team up on next week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub. ROH announced on Thursday that the two will be in tag team action on next week’s show, though their opponents were not named.

The match is the first announced for the episode, which airs next Thursday on WatchROH.

