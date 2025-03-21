wrestling / News
Tag Team Match Set For Next Week’s ROH On HonorClub
March 20, 2025
Athena and Diamante will team up on next week’s episode of ROH On HonorClub. ROH announced on Thursday that the two will be in tag team action on next week’s show, though their opponents were not named.
The match is the first announced for the episode, which airs next Thursday on WatchROH.
FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ROH! @DiamanteLAX & the ROH Women's World Champion @AthenaPalmer_FG will be in tag team action NEXT WEEK!
Watch #ROH TV on #HonorClub at https://t.co/8dcdtxr3sN pic.twitter.com/n1WcfUm2cI
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 21, 2025
